L-G okays draft policy on land allotment in Delhi

L-G VK Saxena has approved a draft uniform policy for inter-departmental allotment of land in the national capital, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday.

The draft policy, formulated with the approval of the L-G, will come into force with immediate effect, they said.

The draft policy is significant as there was no uniform guideline to deal with inter-departmental allotment of government land, leading to delays extending up to years in the execution of critical projects, even as files keep getting shuffled between departments and agencies, the officials.

“The policy, inter alia, deals with the rates at which land shall be allotted, depending on the nature of allotment. If the allotment is for public utility, it would be free of cost, provided the allotting agency had got the land in question free of cost,” an official explained.

A seven-member committee headed by the Delhi government’s additional chief secretary (general administration deputy) formulated the draft policy on the procedure for allotment of land by the owning agency to any other government body. The committee held deliberations on the issue based on suggestions from various departments, officials said.