Schools choked - Future tense

DELHI: Attached with a petition before the Delhi High Court was a letter stating, “My name is Sheeba Parveen, a Class 6 student. I am called to attend school thrice a week, but I want to attend school regularly.” The high court, in a December 21, 2023 order, referred to the educational plight of over one lakh students in government schools in the national capital’s North East district as “alarming”. Students in these schools receive only two hours of education per day; some are forced to attend classes on alternate days, said the petition moved before the court.

The issue gained traction following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by an NGO, Social Jurist, which highlighted the predicament of those studying in several Delhi government-aided schools in the North East district, including those in Khajuri Khas, Sabhapur, Tukbirpur, Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar, among others. The inaction of the authorities violates the fundamental right to education guaranteed under Articles 14, 21, and 21A of the Constitution of India, along with the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, the litigant argued before the high court.

‘only thrice a week’

According to the plea, the North East-I district accommodates 1,45,909 students across 48 schools in 25 buildings. Specific schools like Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya and Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya at Khajoori Khas provide only two hours of education, while others like Government Girls Senior Secondary School and Government Boys Senior Secondary School at Khajoori Khas and Sabhapur call students to attend classes on alternate days.

The high court, during the hearing of the case, observed that such an educational crisis, especially affecting underprivileged children who represent the future of society, cannot be tolerated.

Protesting against the deplorable condition of government-aided schools, North East Delhi unit of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) organised the ‘Ghanti Bajao, Kejriwal Sarkar Ko Jaago’, where hundreds of students along with their families participated in a demonstation. A letter demanding urgent redressal of the issues concerning students was also framed and sent to the Education minister and the Chief Minister.

DYFI State Secretary Aman Saini said, “CM Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet roam around the world and claim they have prioritised education. But in reality, the government is openly violating the Right to Education Act. The law states that there must be at least 7.5 hours of study per day, and the student-teacher ratio must be 1:30. But schools in northeast district have only one teacher and 50 to 80 students.”

Condemning the situation on ground, he said, “Some schools operate under an odd-even schedule and have two-hour classes. The number of students enrolled in most government schools in northeast Delhi is several times higher than the facilities available.”

Nusrat, treasurer of DYFI questioned, “Why discriminate against the students studying in government schools of northeast Delhi? Why are they being denied the right to better education?”