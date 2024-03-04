Taxi driver shot at by hothead over petty issue in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 41-year-old taxi driver was allegedly shot at by an unknown assailant in south Delhi’s Prem Nagar area, probably over “no reason”, police officials said on Sunday.

According to police, information was received regarding a firing incident at Prem Nagar near Safdarjung Bus Terminal in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday after which the cops reached the scene.

“The police team was informed that the injured was already shifted to a hospital,” a senior officer said. Upon enquiry, it was found that the injured man named Rakesh Kumar of Himachal Pradesh, is a taxi driver by profession here.

The incident occurred when Kumar questioned a suspicious man roaming in the area on his car. When Kumar asked him what he was doing there, the unidentified assailant shot at Kumar, injuring him.

The police said that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act and efforts are being made to apprehend the culprit. “We are checking CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused,” the official added.