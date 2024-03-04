Three killed as car crashes into truck in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three people were killed while four others sustained injuries when the car in which all seven of them were travelling collided with the road divider, went on the opposite carriageway and rammed into a truck.

The deceased have been identified as Raj (21), Sanju (38) and Dinesh (22). All of them were returning from Faridabad after attending a wedding.

The Badarpur police station received a PCR call at 12:48 am about the accident on the Badarpur flyover near the Honda showroom and when a police team reached, it found the mangled car with its occupants inside, DCP (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

“All the injured were rushed to AIIMS trauma centre and three among them were declared brought dead,” the DCP said.

According to preliminary investigations, the DCP said the driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a divider on the flyover. Under the impact of the collision, the car bounced off the divider and landed on the opposite carriageway, where it collided with the truck.

Among the injured, Ansul (18) is said to be critical, while Neeraj (18), Ajit (28) and Vishal (28) are stable. Ansul is a class 10 student, and his board exams are currently underway.

The deceased Raj was unmarried and living with his family in Laxmi Nagar. His father works as a tailor in Mathura while his mother has passed away, the DCP said.

Sanju, a resident of Sanjay Colony, was married and had two children–a son and a daughter. He worked as a labourer at a tailor shop. Dinesh, also a resident of Sanjay Colony, was unmarried. He was a cloth cutter at a shop in Okhla.

Dharamvir, the brother of one of the deceased, said he got to know about the accident around 1:30 am after which he rushed to Trauma Centre and found him dead.

Kishori Sharma, one of the residents of Sanjay Colony, said that the whole colony is mourning the loss of lives.

“It is a very unfortunate accident. We are still unable to believe that both Dinesh and Sanju are no more,” he said.