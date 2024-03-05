Budget in the name of Ramcharitmanas

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Atishi on Monday said that the ruling AAP government has been working for the past nine years to realise the dream of Ram Rajya where “sorrow arising from time, action, nature, and qualities do not befall anyone”, while invoking the reign of ‘Lord Shri Ram’ nearly two dozen times in the Budget.

Atishi who quoted ‘Ramcharitamanas’ lines to begin her speech, however, said, “I understand that we have a long way to go in this journey to establish Ram Rajya.”

“Whenever Ayodhya is described, it is said that there is no other city as beautiful and prosperous as Ayodhya across the world. Today, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, we are also working hard in Delhi to bring prosperity as it was in Lord Ram’s Ayodhya,” she said.

“After defeating Ravana, when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya, lamps were lit in every home, and Diwali was celebrated. It is said that Ram Rajya is where every house is illuminated.”

She added: “Today, in Delhi, people don’t have to wait for Diwali to illuminate their homes; here, electricity is available 24x7, and every home remains illuminated.”

In the January rating released by the central government, all three distribution companies in Delhi received an ‘A+ rating, she said, adding that Delhi’s Discoms rank among the top 3 in the country, all of them operate at a profit, and the people of the city receive free electricity. “If this is not Ram Rajya, then what is?”

Atishi said, “I can say in confidence that we will continue our efforts for realizing the goal of Ram Rajya in Delhi in the coming year and the people will shower their blessings and love on their son Arvind Kejriwal ji in his resolve to realise Ram Rajya.”