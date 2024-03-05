Delhi Budget: Outlay for civic bodies increases to Rs 8,423 crore

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has allocated an outlay of Rs 8,423 cores for civic bodies in its budget for the year 2024-25, a slight increase from the Rs 8,241 crore allocated in the previous year.

Finance Minister Atishi said, “No state can make progress unless its local body is strong.” Of the total allocation, Rs 3,153 crore is earmarked for various developmental initiatives in the education, health and sanitation sectors. Additionally, Rs 2,955 crore is allocated as

Basic Tax Assignment (BTA), while Rs 2,315 crore is designated for Stamp and Registration charges, along with one-time parking fees.

Delhi’s three civic bodies, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Cantonment Board are responsible for maintaining cleanliness, sanitisation and providing other civic services in the city.

In the previous budget, the first since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in the MCD, the government had doubled the allocation for civic bodies from 4,374 crore in the financial year 2022-23 to 8,241 crore in 2023-24.

Notably, the focus in the previous budget was on waste management, with significant investment in flattening the city’s three landfill sites at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla.

A loan corpus of Rs 850 crore was set aside to clear waste at these sites. However, 172 lakh megatons of waste still remain at these sites while fresh waste continues to be dumped.

