Delhi Budget: Transport decelerated with 40% budget cut...

NEW DELHI: Public transport, the city’s lifeline, saw a major decline in budget allocation in fiscal provisions for 2024-25. The Delhi government has allocated 5,702 crore to the transport sector and related infrastructure, a reduction of 39% from the previous fiscal year, when the government had set aside Rs 9,337 crores in 2023-24 for this sector. No reason was provided for the slash despite its importance.

Atishi, presenting the budget, said Rs 7,470 crore has been alloted for the sector, including Rs 5,702 crore for transport and Rs 1,768 crore for road and flyover projects in the capital.The government did not announce any new schemes in the transport sector.

The finance minister, however, announced expansion of e-buses and continuation of free bus rides for women. “Delhi has a bus fleet of 7,582 buses currently, which is being used by more than 41 lakh passengers daily.

To expand this fleet further, a Concession Agreement for engagement of 1,900 new e-buses has been signed. I propose a budget of Rs 510 crores for electric buses... Rs 340 crore in 2024-25 to continue the scheme of free bus travel for women in DTC and cluster buses through Pink Tickets,” she added.