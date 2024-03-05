Delhi Budget: Women take centrestage in AAP’s ‘Ram Rajya’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday presented the Budget for FY25 with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore, which is Rs 2,800 crore lower than the previous year’s.

This was the 10th Budget of the Arvind Kejriwal government. Finance Minister Atishi focused most of her budget speech on elaborating how a decade of the Arvind Kejriwal government made a difference in the lives of people in the national capital city without delving too much into the future roadmap for the state.

The highlight of the Budget, though, was the announcement of the launch of Chief Minister Mahila Samman Yojana under which the government promises to give Rs 1,000 every month to each woman above 18 years of age. The government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the scheme.

This was Atishi’s maiden Budget. Last year, Kailash Gahlot presented the Budget after the Enforcement Directorate arrested former Deputy CM and finance minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case.

Among major allocations, the education sector received Rs 16,396 crore in FY25, and the health sector Rs 8,685 crore. An allocation of Rs 7,195 crore was proposed for the Delhi Jal Board for the next financial year. The Budget has also proposed Rs 3,353 crore for the power sector for the year 2024-25.