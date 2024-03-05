Justice system gets Rs 3K crore, more courts to come up

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government in its budget allocated Rs 3,098 crores for the Justice system, a four times leap since the beginning of its regime, providing Rs 1,108 crore for construction of four new court complexes among others.

Stressing that there should be no injustice towards anyone in Ram Rajya, Finance Minister Atishi said that in the narratives of the Ramayana, justice was available to everyone directly from Lord Ram’s court which is always open for everyone.

The minister said, due to the lack of proper Judicial Infrastructure and a shortage of Judges, there are approximately 5 crore pending court cases across the country.

The Kejriwal Government is going to start the construction of four state-of-the-art court complexes in Rohini, Karkardooma, Shastri Park, and Rouse Avenue in the fiscal year 2024-25, she said further.

Besides, Rs 100 crores earmarked for a new scheme of hybrid hearings in district courts. “Through the “Doorstep Delivery of Services”, we have completely liberated the people of Delhi from the injustice happening in Government offices,” she said. Along with establishing a robust legal infrastructure, the Kejriwal Government also provides access to lawyers for people to fight their cases, Atishi said in the budget speech.

“Often, an ordinary person cannot afford the expenses of lawyers, resulting in either not being able to fight the case or being compelled to withdraw the case. However, through the

Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), the Delhi Government provides needy individuals with lawyers so that they can present their side in court, and a lack of funds does not become a hindrance on the path to justice,” she said.