‘Kejriwal’s priorities clear, allotted almost 25% Budget to education’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has set aside a sum of `16,396 crore for the education sector in its budget for the 2024-25 financial year, a slight decline from the previous fiscal budget of `16,575 crore. The sector was alloted 21.57% of the total budget expenditure.

During the presentation of the budget in the Assembly, Finance minister Atishi said, “Education has always been our government’s top priority. That’s why, upon coming to power in 2015, we doubled the budget for education and consistently allocated almost one-fourth of the total budget to education for the past 10 years.”

“In the 2014-15 budget, the expenditure on education was only Rs 6,554 crore, and today, in the 2024-25 budget, we are proposing an allocation of Rs 16,396 crore for education,” Atishi added.

As part of the budget estimates for eucation, Rs 100 crore has been allocated to the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) for teachers’ training programmes while Rs 150 crore have been proposed for the construction of educational infrastructure, such as new schools and related facilities, in the national capital.

The finance minister has also allocated Rs 45 crore for the maintenance of existing infrastructures in the eductional sector. Schools of Specialised Excellence, a flagship initiative of the AAP dispensation and much-tauted poll promise, saw an allocation of Rs 42 crore.