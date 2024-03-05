Metro gets Rs 500 cr, over 60L passengers use service daily

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has allocated Rs 500 crore for the Delhi Metro in its 2024-25 Budget tabled on Monday, with Finance Minister Atishi saying that the Delhi Metro network has doubled in length, reaching 393kms and the number of stations has increased to 288.

“In 2014, around 24 lakh passengers used to travel daily in the Delhi Metro and today, more than 60 lakh passengers are using the metro every day,” Atishi said.

“The metro services has now reached every corner of the capital. By March 2015, a total 193 kilometres of metro network and 143 stations were established in Delhi. However, in the past nine years, the Delhi Metro network has doubled in length to 393 kilometres while the number of stations has increased to 288—be it the Tikri border, Samaypur Badli, Tikri Kalan, Badarpur border or Shiv Vihar,” she added.

Presenting the budget with a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore, Atishi said that providing good public transportation facilities to every resident of Delhi is the responsibility of the government.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, “significant improvements” have been made in the public transportation sector in Delhi, she said. “In this financial year, I propose an outlay of `500 crore for Delhi Metro,” she said.

The Delhi Metro is the largest and busiest rapid transit system in India, connecting the country’s capital region with its satellite cities. “Due to the constant efforts made by our Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the work on Phase-4 of Delhi Metro will be started soon.