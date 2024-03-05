Mixed response: Women scheme praised, elderly disappointed

NEW DELHI: The Budget 2024-25 presented by Finance Minister Atishi in Assembly on Monday evoked mixed reactions from the residents, with some praising it and a few claiming it to be nothing different from the last year’s budget.

Dr Vijay Jindal, Society for Securing Justice’s president and Member, Advisory Committee, Delhi Police Senior Citizen Cell was not much happy with the Budget, saying the government did not gave anything for the welfare of senior citizens except “Mukhya Mantri Teerthyatra Yojna”, a pilgrimage.

“Senior citizens are prone to multiple problems and the government should have addressed them,” Jindal told this newspaper.

Presenting a few suggestions, 67-year-old Jindal said there should be a team of at least two members in each ward to support senior citizens. “There shall be exclusive senior citizen recreational and counselling centres in each ward. There should also be provision of Senior citizen social security card facilitating easy access to services, facilities and support on priority basis,” he said.

Apart from that, Jindal said that he expected the government to launch a senior citizen helpline number to support them in case of physical and emotional emergency

“There shall be free medical facilities upto Rs. 5 Lac for every senior citizen of Delhi,” he said.