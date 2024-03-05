‘No one sleeps hungry’: Atishi offers Rs 664 crore for nutrition

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Atishi allocated Rs 664 Crore for nutrition-related schemes on Monday, saying that no one sleeps hungry in “Ram Rajya” (ideal state).

“In order to turn the vision of Ram Rajya into reality, our effort is also to ensure that no person in Delhi goes hungry and gets nutritious food. To ensure food for all we have implemented various schemes in Delhi,” the Finance Minister said as she presented the government’s budget for 2024-25. with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore

In Delhi, there are 10,897 Anganwadi centers, through which the government manages the nutritional needs of 8 lakh women and children. This includes providing nutritious hot meals to 1,80,000 children aged 3 to 6 years daily, dietary supplements to 3,40,000 children up to 3 years, and nutritional supplements to 1,20,000 pregnant and lactating mothers.

Atishi said to prepare these hot meals and nutritional supplements; the government has established 11 state-of-the-art, clean, and world-class kitchens in Delhi.

“The menu for children has been prepared by the country’s top nutritionists. According to this, various dishes are made for children by using high-protein ingredients like jowar, bajra, ragi, rajma, chickpeas and lentils,” she said.