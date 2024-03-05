The Beats of Jay Pei

While the documentary depicted the artistes in their element, the cities were showcased with their individual characteristics; the tombs at Lodhi garden and the thronging lanes of Delhi feature prominently in the video. “We tried to showcase such iconic places that have a very significant role to play in Delhi’s identity as a city. We made it in such a way that this is how they will remember Delhi from now on,” he says.

The beginnings

Jay Pei grew up in Rajkot, Gujarat, around music. His father ran a music store in the city and made mixtapes for his friends. “I always loved music because my father was a fan. As a kid, I grew up around his music collection, the gears and equipment. So, somehow it was always in me,” he says.

He, however, studied mechanical engineering, a discipline he maintains he loves. “I did enjoy studying mechanical engineering and love machines. I’m just a curious and creative person. I may not wake up and play a piano or a guitar, but I do wake up and start tinkering with computer software and, of course, musical instruments,” he says.

While his love for music grew through his father’s playlists, the DJ considered music as a career option only in 2010 when he was introduced to electronic music. He enrolled in an audio engineering school before taking it up as a career, and interned as a video-game sound designer. “I became a lead sound designer and started composing for video games. That was a very good way for me to acquire knowledge regarding sound designing. The video game industry obviously had less to do with the music landscape but what it really taught me was discipline, which helps me a lot in my artistic journey,” he says.

Dreams of cinema

While there is a pool of DJs teeming in the club and techno space, Jay Pei points out that his compositions are what set him apart—their tonality and textures are distinct. His ability to bring in cinematic elements is probably one of the unique elements of his style, and it comes from his love for cinema. “I always find cinema is one of the best mediums to understand art because it includes every individual art form that comes together at once. There’s always a moment, which is so powerful that leaves you thinking about it for days. I get inspired from such elements and try to bring it into my music as well,” Jay Pei says.

The artiste hopes to foray into this side of the world of music compositions. As he lists some of his favourite compositions from films such as Star Wars and the soundtrack of Requiem for a Dream, he adds he would like to make music for cinema eventually. “Maybe when I’m around 40-50, I’d definitely love to do it,” he says. For now, the artiste is working on a 10-track album that he plans to release later this year. With the growing love for indie and techno in India, Jay Pei, with his melodic and raw style, may just be the next artiste to look out for.