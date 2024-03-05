Using Lord Ram’s name a gimmick to win polls: BJP

NEW DELHI: Delhi unit of BJP on Monday said AAP national convenor and chief minister Arivind Kejriwal claim of city’s budget being inspired from Ram Rajya is “bogus” as it has been made in view of upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“The AAP government is using the word Ram Rajya out of compulsion. But it’s a good thing at least the AAP leaders, who only know corruption, are now speaking about Ram Rajya,” BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP government has tried to play to the gallery by calling the budget a “Ramrajya budget” but in reality it has nothing new for the people.

“The ground reality is that Delhi Government budgets have repeatedly failed Delhiites on development and this year’s budget too will fail Delhi,” he alleged.

On AAP’s much-talked ‘’Rs 1000 per month to all women’’ scheme, the Delhi BJP chief said he fails to understand as to how AAP will fulfil this promise as the government has failed to give pension to senior citizens and the handicapped for the last 4 years.

“It is shocking see Kejriwal government pumping in Rs. 7200 crores into Delhi Jal Board which has become the centre of scams worth Rs. 78000 crores during the last 9 years,” Sachdeva asserted.

He pointed out that the AAP government in previous year’s budget promised to bring Mohalla buses but even a year later, not a single Mohalla bus can be seen plying on roads. “Manish Sisodia as FM brought budget proposals for development of over 1200 kms of Delhi roads but three years later not even 20 kms roads have been developed,” he said.