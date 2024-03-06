Delhi Police chargesheet Hizbul terrorist for 11 terror attacks in J&K

NEW DELHI: An A++ category terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen, Javeed Ahmed Mattoo, was charged by Delhi Police for his alleged involvement in 11 known terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.

Mattoo, alias Irsad Ahmed Malla alias Ehsan, who hails from Sopore district was arrested on January 4 by Special Cell in coordination with other central agencies. Police in its chargesheet filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Nabeela Wali on March 3, claimed that the 32-year-old is a member of a notorious gang of seven terrorists associated with Hizbul Mujahideen, operating primarily in North Kashmir, particularly Sopore.

The court has scheduled the issue for March 15, at which point, it is expected to determine whether to acknowledge the charge sheet. Before his arrest, Mattoo, who was allegedly involved in five grenade attacks in the Valley, also carried a bounty of `10 lakh for his involvement in a series of terror attacks in J&K.

“Mattoo had been evading security agencies for the past 13 years and he was nabbed when he was in Delhi to acquire weapons at the behest of the Pakistan ISI, with plans to execute terror strikes in J&K and another location,” said a senior police official.