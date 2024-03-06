Farmers’ march to capital: Delhi Police step up vigil

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has directed its personnel to ensure strict vigil at the Tikri, Singhu and the Ghazipur borders, and railway, metro stations and bus stands after farmers announced that they would reach Delhi for their protest on Wednesday.

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on March 3 gave a call to farmers from across the country to reach Delhi on Wednesday. “We had temporally removed barriers for commuters at the Singhu and the Tikri borders. The deployment of police and paramilitary personnel is still there and theywill ensure strict, round-the-clock vigil,” police said.

The police said that checking will be intensified at different locations and there may be traffic congestion across city. “No one will be allowed to breach the law,” the officer said.

Farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal on March 3 gave a call to farmers across the nation to reach Delhi on Wednesday for a protest. They also called for a four-hour countrywide rail roko on March 10 in support of their various demands, including a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops.