Former AAP LS candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar joins BJP

NEW DELHI: AAP former candidate from West Delhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Balbir Singh Jakhar, on Tuesday joined BJP.

In the last general elections, Jhakar fought on an AAP ticket from West Delhi and came third while Congress’ Mahabal Mishra was the runner-up. The west Delhi seat was won by Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma of the BJP, who has now been dropped by the party, while Congress’ Mishra joined AAP in November 2022 and has been given a ticket.

Speaking to the reporters, Jakhar said that BJP is a party where workers are given top attention and the welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are reaching everyone without discrimination, which, he said, was not possible in any other government.

“After being in the AAP, it is clear that despite claims of being honest, corruption is rampant from top to bottom in the party. Honesty is just a facade because every day some scam is being exposed,” Jakhar said.

Apart from Jakhar, senior advocate Lokesh Varma, former municipal councilor and AAP leader Raj Khurana, and Pooja Madan joined the BJP.