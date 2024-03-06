Gurugram eatery manager held after diners given ‘dry ice’

NEW DELHI: The manager of Gurugram’s Sapphire Ninty Laforestta Cafe in Sector 90 was arrested on Tuesday after five diners fell sick when they were served a “mouth freshener,” officials said. A purported video of the incident that has gone viral showed a woman using a large piece of ice while spitting blood. Three others are seen trying to ease the burning sensation.

The condition of two of the five is said to be critical as they had vomited blood after consuming the alleged substance, which is said to be “dry ice”, officials said.

“The manager, identified by cops as Gagandeep, a resident of Kirti Nagar, Delhi, has been arrested. He will be produced before a local court,” said Manoj Kumar, SHO, Kherki Daula police station.

The police claimed to have found that the five were given “dry ice”. “We will issue a notice to the owner too,” said Manesar ACP Surender Sheoran. The restaurant was found locked on Tuesday when a police team visited there, he said. An official said the manager told cops that a packet of dry ice got mixed up with mouth fresheners (misri) due to the negligence of the staff.

The complainant, Ankit Kumar, told cops that he had gone to the restaurant with his wife Neha Sabarwal and friends Manika Goinka, Deepak Arora and Himani on March 2. After dinner, they were offered a mouth freshener by the restaurant staff, which led to an instant reaction.

Ankit said that he along with his wife and friends started vomiting blood. He also alleged that despite their worsening condition, the restaurant management did not help them. Ankit said that he picked up the granules and showed them to a doctor who confirmed that these were “dry ice.”