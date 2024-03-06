Marital discord: Man held for setting wife ablaze in Delhi, daughter informs cops

NEW DELHI: A woman died after she was set on fire by her husband following a quarrel at their house in Delhi’s Rohini area, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of March 3-4 and one of the two daughters of the deceased told the police that her father had a fight with her mother, poured kerosene on her and then set her on fire.

The accused has been arrested, said the police. According to the official, a PCR call was received on Monday at Begumpur Police Station which informed that a fire broke out in a house, where some people were suspected to be trapped following which a police team rushed to the spot.

The police team found the main gate locked from inside. “The fire brigade came to the spot and doused the fire,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) G S Sidhu said.

On inspection, a critically burnt female was found in the house in an unresponsive state. “She was immediately shifted to hospital where she was declared brought dead. The body of the victim was shifted to the mortuary and the post mortem was conducted,” said the DCP.

Another PCR call was also received from another hospital regarding admission of an injured person with his two daughters. “Police team immediately reached the hospital and learnt that the injured person was the deceased’s husband. One of the daughters of the deceased admitted in the hospital stated that her father had a fight with her mother and set her on fire with kerosene,” said the DCP.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the IPC against the alleged husband. “Investigation is underway and further legal action will be taken accordingly,” the official said.