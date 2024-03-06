Mumbai blasts: Delhi HC rejects convict’s RTI plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has dismissed petitions by Ehtesham Qutubuddin Siddique, a death row convict in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, seeking information about the officers involved in the investigation and grant of sanction for his prosecution.

Justice Subramonium Prasad said the disclosure of the information sought by the petitioner may expose the officers to grave danger and no public interest has been shown for giving such information under the Right to Information Act.

Seven explosions had ripped through first class coaches of suburban trains in the city, leaving 209 people dead and hundreds of others injured.

The petitioner had filed RTI applications seeking copies of UPSC forms and other documents related to the appointment of 12 IPS officers who had supervised the investigation as well as the appointment of 4 IAS officers who had accorded sanction for his prosecution.