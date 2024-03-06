Nation grows when money reaches Aam Aadmi’s pocket: Delhi Finance Minister Atishi

A new scheme–Mahila Samman Yojana–for providing Rs 1,000 per month to every adult woman was announced by Finance Minister Atishi in her maiden budget on Monday. Though yet to be implemented, the scheme has become the talking point of the city. In a post-budget interview, Anup Verma discusses the new initiative, upcoming Lok Sabha polls and other relevant issues with the AAP senior leader. Excerpts:

What is the purpose behind the new scheme?

The aim is to empower women by ensuring financial freedom. We have allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the financial year 2024-25 and planned to allocate Rs 6,000 crore from the next budget. With the implementation of the scheme, nearly 50 lakh women will be benefited. When money comes into the hands of a common man, they go to the market. This creates demand in the market and leads to the progress of the country. The monthly allowance is poised to boost women’s confidence and alleviate concerns over household expenses as in the case of the free bus ride scheme. Nearly 11 lakh women travel for free on our buses every day. From 2019 until now, the AAP government has provided women in Delhi with the freedom to travel for free on buses 153 crore times. Once the Mahila Samman Yojana is implemented, I promise that it will be a game changer in the field of women empowerment.

What if the scheme faces hurdles at any stage of implementation?

We do face challenges at various levels to roll out welfare schemes. When the CCTV installation project was to kick off, we ran from pillar to post, sat at the L-G house for several days and finally got success. As far as the new scheme is concerned, we hope that we will implement it successfully.