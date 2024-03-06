Nation grows when money reaches Aam Aadmi’s pocket: Delhi Finance Minister Atishi

A new scheme–Mahila Samman Yojana–for providing Rs 1,000 per month to every adult woman was announced by Finance Minister Atishi in her maiden budget on Monday. Though yet to be implemented, the scheme has become the talking point of the city. In a post-budget interview, Anup Verma discusses the new initiative, upcoming Lok Sabha polls and other relevant issues with the AAP senior leader. Excerpts:
What is the purpose behind the new scheme?
The aim is to empower women by ensuring financial freedom. We have allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the financial year 2024-25 and planned to allocate Rs 6,000 crore from the next budget. With the implementation of the scheme, nearly 50 lakh women will be benefited. When money comes into the hands of a common man, they go to the market. This creates demand in the market and leads to the progress of the country. The monthly allowance is poised to boost women’s confidence and alleviate concerns over household expenses as in the case of the free bus ride scheme. Nearly 11 lakh women travel for free on our buses every day. From 2019 until now, the AAP government has provided women in Delhi with the freedom to travel for free on buses 153 crore times. Once the Mahila Samman Yojana is implemented, I promise that it will be a game changer in the field of women empowerment.
What if the scheme faces hurdles at any stage of implementation?
We do face challenges at various levels to roll out welfare schemes. When the CCTV installation project was to kick off, we ran from pillar to post, sat at the L-G house for several days and finally got success. As far as the new scheme is concerned, we hope that we will implement it successfully.
When will it be introduced?
Since elections will be announced in the next few days, it may take some time but hopefully, we will roll it out by October month.
AAP says the Centre has not given Rs 325 crore meant to be disbursed every year. Your comment
The Delhi government was getting central assistance of Rs 325 crore in every financial year but the overhead was abolished. The Centre was supposed to give Rs 950 crore every year as assistance to Union Territories (UTs) but unfortunately, not a single penny was disbursed in the current fiscal. Despite no support, we are doing our best to manage financial affairs in the city and are successfully presenting a surplus budget.
Why Budget outlay for the financial year 2024-25 was Rs 2800 crore less this year?
Though, the budget outlay is less in comparison to the previous year. But it is more than the Revised Budget Estimates (RBE) for the financial year 2023-24. The reason is that the GST compensation, which used to be given to the States by the central govt, has stopped for the last two years. Delhi used to get Rs 10,000 crore as GST compensation earlier but got a small component last year.
Is there any revenue loss due to excise policy controversy?
The impact is up to a certain extent. The Punjab government’s revenue has gone up more than 1.5 times. Delhi has witnessed remarkable growth despite the discontinuation of the GST compensation. GST collection in Delhi has seen a good increase.
What is the Business Blaster scheme, announced in your Budget?
The Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum in Delhi government schools and its practical component Business Blasters, has created an army of young entrepreneurs in Delhi in two years. For this, a provision of Rs 40 crore has been made for the entrepreneurship development program in the Budget Estimate 2024-25. The government has launched a new initiative called “Business Blasters Senior” in universities and ITIs to promote entrepreneurship among higher education students.
How is the AAP’s preparation going for LS polls?
Our preparations are in full swing as we are fighting for a positive change. We have already started our campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.