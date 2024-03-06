Plagued by Moral Qualms

I liked the subjective way in which the story is told. What aspect of it drew you to work on it?

I liked the approach Julia has taken with Giovanni Boccaccio’s Decameron [100 tales told by a group of young women and men who move to a villa just outside Florence to escape the Black Death] as the organising principle of the book. She has put herself as a character in the stories, something I insisted she do. It was good of her to agree to that.

But what is Julia doing naked in Boccaccio’s bedroom?

That was me introducing a bit of erotica. The whole thing starts in the bathhouses and Julia’s writing style is also full of eros, so I just inserted her in Boccaccio’s bedroom and Julia had no problems with that. So, you have Bocaccio in a delicate morning light with Julia waking up.

What have you discovered about yourself as an artist while doing this work?

I learnt a lot while doing this project, in which we were working with snatches of an incident of an episode of history, the plague, and expanding it visually. To create those worlds, for example, of Bombay in the time of the bubonic plague of 1896 or the Chinese ghettos of California in 1899, where in a clear act of racism, Chinese people were cordoned off because it was thought they were bringing the plague; or the race to the treatment for plague, you have to go through a lot of pictures and bring a lot of rigour to your research. Otherwise, you will create only an illustrated text not a parallel visual narrative.

For those reading, there is the text of course but it is the images and the text together that bring out a history of sensation, of feelings, creating a cognitive state of what it could be, at a certain period in time. This requires labour. And it’s beautiful labour. You are never 100 per cent on top of your work or 100 per cent the master of your craft—designers or architects are like that. We comic-book writers are always learning, inventing. You can never be a grandmaster of your craft. Grandmaster is death. For this book, for example, I learnt how to draw Byzantine jewellery.