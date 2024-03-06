Sangam Vihar woes: L-G playing role of Opposition, says Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Following LG VK Saxena’s Tuesday post on X, which highlighted the plight of over 20 lakh residents of Sangam Vihar living without basic amenities and enduring a hellish existence, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has committed to rectifying these issues within seven days, directing the chief secretary to eliminate all such deficiencies in the area.

The CM expressed gratitude towards the L-G for bringing these issues to light, mentioning that similar concerns in Kirari and Burari had previously been addressed. He has instructed the Chief Secretary to rectify these deficiencies across all areas within a week.

Kejriwal remarked that highlighting such issues is traditionally the role of the opposition, whose job is to critique the governing party’s shortcomings. He said that the work L-G was doing should have been done by the opposition. “It is the job of the opposition to point out the shortcomings of the ruling party. Unfortunately, today all the seven MPs of the opposition i.e. BJP are busy retiring from politics and the eight MLAs are fast asleep.”

He added that this was the reason why power in Delhi has been away from BJP for the last 26 years. “Therefore, you are forced to play the role of opposition despite holding the constitutional post of L-G,” the chief minister added.

The CM emphasised that strict measures should be taken against officials who failed to address these issues, noting that if he had jurisdiction over “services” and “vigilance,” he would have immediately suspended such negligent officers and taken actions to deter future negligence. He urged the L-G to suspend the highest-ranking officials in these departments and administer exemplary punishment.