Water supply to every household, promises NDMC

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday announced that it will ensure that every cluster household falling within its jurisdiction has access to water supply. The council, which held its last meeting on Tuesday before the Lok Sabha elections, passed 14 agendas out of 15 including those related to mid-day meal, water and pollution.

NDMC member Kuljeet Chahal said, “Through the ‘Har ghar jal yojana’, the water supply will be provided to every cluster households in the NDMC area.” It also sanctioned the budget of Rs 52.79 crore for collecting, transporting and dumping of Construction and Demolition (C&D waste in the area, Chahal said. Officials announced that the council has set aside a budget of Rs 169.57 crores for the high-tech cleaning of Kushak drain.

The NDMC is also going to establish a kitchen through which around 7,000 to 8,000 school kids would get mid-day meal. “We are focused on improving the nutritional intake of children. We have decided to establish a semi-automated kitchen at the Atal Adarsh Senior Secondary School,” said NDMC V-C Satish Upadhyay.