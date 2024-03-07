A flavourful love letter to ‘Dhilli’

It is a truth universally acknowledged that you can remove a person from Delhi, but not Delhi from the person. There is a romantic lure to this city, which no one has been able to resist, as history would validate. Be it the history that catches up with you at every turn you take, or the vibrant flavours that make this city irresistible, or the old-world charm that is served as a garnish with a world that is trying to keep pace with time - the love for this city is of the kind which you keep denying, but it catches up with you one day and then stays in your heart forever.

Last week, on a beautiful clear day where the sun shone brightly as the cold breeze made the trees sway, I drove to Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, to the iconic The Oberoi. Palash trees dotted the path with their fiery orange hue, as the rays of the sun filtered in from the lush trees. Chef Vineet Bhatia had invited me to ‘Dhilli’ - a modern Indian restaurant at the icon, which celebrates Chef Bhatia’s love for Delhi of yore, while keeping abreast with the times. “Dhilli for me is meant to be an ode to the culinary capital of India. I wanted to showcase what drives Delhi. It is beyond the land of the butter chicken”, Bhatia explains when asked about his restaurant that is celebrating its first anniversary.

There is a quintessential Delhi warmth that Chef Bhatia and his wife Rashima exude, making you comfortable from the onset. I was curious about what lured them back to Delhi after all these decades, and having won numerous international accolades, including three Michelin stars for his restaurants.

Upon insistence, he tells me, “My relationship with Dhilli stems from a collaboration with the Oberoi group to create a restaurant that celebrates Delhi’s gastronomic heritage. Delving into Delhi’s food history revealed its status as the culinary seat of power in India, with distinct flavours found in different pockets of the city, from Rajouri Garden to Jama Masjid. Being offered the opportunity to establish Dhilli in Delhi, where I spent many formative years, holds immense significance. My family’s roots in Delhi, coupled with fond memories of summers spent there, add a personal touch to the restaurant’s concept.”