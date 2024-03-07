AIIMS to provide spectacles for 6 cr people with vision ailments across India

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has collaborated with a foundation working on vision correction which would provide spectacles to nearly 6 crore people suffering from vision ailments across the country, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said that people including children from marginalised backgrounds, who suffer from vision problems and are unable to get their eyes checked or do not wear glasses, will be the main target.

Dr Praveen Vashist, professor of community ophthalmology at the RP Centre, AIIMS, said that about 2 crore people require glasses every year for a better vision. The professor said that the number of people in need of vision correction is high in states such as West Bengal, Assam, and Kerala.

“They suffer from vision problems. This includes many artisans, including school-going children, truck drivers, weavers, tea garden workers, etc,” the professor said.