Anuradha Chaudhary | A ‘Lady Don’: Life and love in the shadows of law

NEW DELHI: In an enthralling twist of cinematic and real-life drama, an intriguing narrative unfolds around the unique and captivating feature film ‘Revolver Rani,’ a satirical romance woven into the fabric of political satire, released on the big screens in 2014. The film saw Kangana Ranaut as the lead, portraying a formidable female outlaw whose gun speaks more fluently than her words.

The origin of the title ‘Revolver Rani’ sparks curiosity. While Ranaut may reign as the fictional revolver queen, the moniker in reality traces back to Anuradha Chaudhary, also known by aliases Madam Minz and Lady Don. Though the film is not a biographical account of the Lady Don, the title undeniably reflects her persona.

Now the Lady Don and her exploits gain fresh momentum as her name has resurfaced, particularly within law enforcement circles, following the event where Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, a notorious gangster with a lengthy criminal record, was granted custody parole for his marriage to Anuradha Chaudhary. This union is not just a convergence of hearts but also a stark reminder of the complex web of crime and personal destinies.

But how was a woman from a simple Rajasthan family, fluent in English, academically strong with an MBA, fated to marry an incarcerated ganglord?

It all begins two decades ago when Anuradha fell in love with Felix Deepak Minz while pursuing her MBA. However, her family were against their relationship. Defying families’ wishes, they married, and later ventured into a share trading business, making good profits from share market trading.

Haryana Police dossier says things turned sour when fraudulent transactions appeared under her name, bringing grave charges of debt in the share market against Anuradha.