Anuradha Chaudhary | A ‘Lady Don’: Life and love in the shadows of law

NEW DELHI: In an enthralling twist of cinematic and real-life drama, an intriguing narrative unfolds around the unique and captivating feature film ‘Revolver Rani,’ a satirical romance woven into the fabric of political satire, released on the big screens in 2014. The film saw Kangana Ranaut as the lead, portraying a formidable female outlaw whose gun speaks more fluently than her words.
The origin of the title ‘Revolver Rani’ sparks curiosity. While Ranaut may reign as the fictional revolver queen, the moniker in reality traces back to Anuradha Chaudhary, also known by aliases Madam Minz and Lady Don. Though the film is not a biographical account of the Lady Don, the title undeniably reflects her persona.
Now the Lady Don and her exploits gain fresh momentum as her name has resurfaced, particularly within law enforcement circles, following the event where Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, a notorious gangster with a lengthy criminal record, was granted custody parole for his marriage to Anuradha Chaudhary. This union is not just a convergence of hearts but also a stark reminder of the complex web of crime and personal destinies.
But how was a woman from a simple Rajasthan family, fluent in English, academically strong with an MBA, fated to marry an incarcerated ganglord?
It all begins two decades ago when Anuradha fell in love with Felix Deepak Minz while pursuing her MBA. However, her family were against their relationship. Defying families’ wishes, they married, and later ventured into a share trading business, making good profits from share market trading.
Haryana Police dossier says things turned sour when fraudulent transactions appeared under her name, bringing grave charges of debt in the share market against Anuradha.
She claimed she had gone to the cops to file a complaint, but her efforts were in vain. ‘The police kept delaying her case and neglected it by assigning it to lower departments. Burdened by debt, Anuradha was implicated in criminal activities,’ the dossier reads. And thus begins Anuradha ‘s journey, from an MBA graduate to ‘Lady Don’, consort of a gangster — a narrative of love, defiance, and unforeseen turns.
A twist of fate led her into the criminal world, with allegations of fraud and debt, besides a disillusioning encounter with a dismissive legal system.
Her involvement with Anandpal Singh, another infamous gangster, further deepened her entanglement in crimes. Anuradha’s influence on Anandpal, teaching him English, polishing his wardrobe, was requited with his tutelage in weaponry and crime. Their alliance ended tragically with Anandpal’s death in 2017, propelling Anuradha into a new chapter alongside Lawrence Bishnoi and now, the infamous Kala Jathedi.
Their paths first crossed in 2020 when they were both on the Delhi Police “most wanted” list. While Jathedi has been in prison since 2021, Anuradha secured bail, allowing the couple to maintain their relationship through lawful means. Here we may note that the Lady Don faces allegations of participating in numerous instances of murder, extortion, and kidnapping in Rajasthan.
The Dwarka court ordered Kala Jathedi to be escorted by the police to his wedding on March 12 from 10 am to 4 pm, instructing Delhi Police to ensure security around the venue. Additionally, police are to accompany Jathedi to his village on March 13 for the ‘Grih Pravesh’ ceremony, scheduled between 10 am and 1 pm.
The forthcoming marriage, set against a backdrop of surveillance and high security, underscores the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the couple’s union.
‘No ordinary wedding’
Sources say police in at least three states will closely monitor the ‘big fat gangster wedding’. Multiple teams of Special Cell, Delhi Police, Crime Branch and even SWAT will be deployed in civil clothes to prevent untoward incidents. The police have already conducted reconnaissance of the banquet hall and acquired the complete list of attendees, installing CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the wedding venue.