CBI files supplementary charge sheet in railway land-for-job scam

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that it has filed a supplementary charge-sheet before a Delhi court in the alleged Railways’ land-for-job scam, pertaining to the tenure of then Rail Minister Lalu Prasad during UPA rule between 2004 and 2009 against three accused.

The names in the charge-sheet include Special Officer to the then Railways Minister Bhola Yadav and candidates Ashok Kumar and Babita Kumari, said officials.

In its supplementary charge sheet, the CBI has alleged that after becoming Railway Minister Lalu Prasad entered into a criminal conspiracy with his associates and family members, and acquired land of various land owners by offering and providing group D employment in Railways.

“To implement the plan, the minister with the help of his then Special Officer devised an indirect way wherein the candidates were engaged as substitutes and subsequently, were regularised. He also entered into conspiracy with officers of Central Railways and others, collected applications and documents of such candidates through his associates and then sent those to Central Railway to process and provide jobs in Railways,” the CBI said.