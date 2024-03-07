CBI files supplementary charge sheet in railway land-for-job scam

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that it has filed a supplementary charge-sheet before a Delhi court in the alleged Railways’ land-for-job scam, pertaining to the tenure of then Rail Minister Lalu Prasad during UPA rule between 2004 and 2009 against three accused.
The names in the charge-sheet include Special Officer to the then Railways Minister Bhola Yadav and candidates Ashok Kumar and Babita Kumari, said officials.
In its supplementary charge sheet, the CBI has alleged that after becoming Railway Minister Lalu Prasad entered into a criminal conspiracy with his associates and family members, and acquired land of various land owners by offering and providing group D employment in Railways.
“To implement the plan, the minister with the help of his then Special Officer devised an indirect way wherein the candidates were engaged as substitutes and subsequently, were regularised. He also entered into conspiracy with officers of Central Railways and others, collected applications and documents of such candidates through his associates and then sent those to Central Railway to process and provide jobs in Railways,” the CBI said.
Earlier, the CBI had filed charge-sheets in October 2022 and July 2023, respectively, in respect of engagements of other candidates in Central Railway, Mumbai and West central Railway. Investigation in respect of similar engagement made in other Zones of Indian Railways is continuing, it said.
“The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under the Indian Law, accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial,” the CBI noted in the statement.
The court on February 28 granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav in the case.
The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in West Central Zone of the Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels allegedly gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo’s family or associates, according to officials.
