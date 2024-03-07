Condition of MCD schools has improved: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said that the condition of schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has seen unprecedented improvement since the AAP came to power in the civic body.

“CM Arvind Kejriwal’s dream is to make the level of education in MCD schools as excellent as that of the Delhi government schools. We will take MCD schools to new heights and upgrade the education infrastructure. We will develop children’s educational performance with the help of various educational tools,” Oberoi said.

She was speaking at the inauguration of the first Bal Mela Samahroh-2023-24, a children’s fair organised by the Education Department of the MCD at the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi Gate.

Children from schools in all 12 zones of the MCD participated in the fair which was organised with the objective of celebrating co-curricular activities, sports and cultural talent.