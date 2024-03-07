Day after CM Kejriwal skips 8th summons, ED moves court again

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a fresh complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before a Delhi court, a day after the AAP convenor skipped the probe agency’s summons for the eighth time in the now-scrapped excise policy case.

Following the last summons, the AAP leader had expressed readiness to appear before the agency through video-conferencing after March 12.

As per the order accessed by this newspaper, the central probe agency again approached the Rouse Avenue Court against the AAP chief over his non-attendance in compliance of Section 50, Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, similar to the earlier move.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra has listed the matter to be heard on Thursday while the first ED complaint will come up for hearing on March 16.

The CM had earlier appeared before the ACMM through videoconferencing and said he wanted to appear personally but the Budget Session of the Assembly commenced on February 15 and shall continue till the first week of March.