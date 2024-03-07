Delhi Development Authority issues eviction notice to refugees on floodplains

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued notices to Hindu refugees from Pakistan living near Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tilla in the Yamuna floodplain area, urging them to vacate the premises, locals claimed on Wednesday.

A DDA official confirmed plans for a demolition drive against the encroachments, scheduled for March 7 and 8, in compliance with the NGT (National Green Tribunal) directive. However, sources indicated a postponement due to the unavailability of police forces.

Responding to the notice, Sona Das, a Pakistani Hindu refugee, expressed concern over the short notice period provided for evacuation.

She complained of the lack of alternative accommodations offered by the government, also reflecting upon their toils in Pakistan.

The public notice issued on Monday, citing NGT’s orders, emphasized the need to clear the Yamuna floodplain area from encroachments.

Affected families were advised to seek temporary shelter at Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board facilities.

“In the compliance of the order, it is proposed to organise a demolition drive against the encroachment in the Yamuna floodplain area near south of Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tilla (western bank) on March 7 and 8,” the notice stated.

In a previous ruling in November 2019, the NGT instructed the DDA and Delhi government to address the issue of illegal occupation on the Yamuna floodplain near Majnu Ka Tilla Gurudwara.

The NGT, in an order on January 29 this year imposed a cost of `25,000 on the DDA and directed it to submit an action taken report for removing encroachments within four weeks.