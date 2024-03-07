Delhi excise scam case accused delay proceedings, ED tells court

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday approached the Rouse Avenue Court in the city, saying that the accused in the alleged money laundering-Delhi excise policy case were "adopting tactics to delay proceedings."

The ED application before the Special Judge MK Nagpal was seeking directions to all accused to cooperate in trial and to prevent unnecessary delay in commencement and conclusion of trial.

The Central probe agency also opposed the accused's plea seeking a copy of the CCTV footage, including audio and video recordings, of the interrogation proceedings during the period of their custody.

It was also alleged in its application that information/CCTV footage provided to the accused was being misused by AAP leaders against the investigating agency in media through "baseless defamatory" statements.

The accused were seeking the footage without giving any substantive reason, which was not maintainable at the current stage of the case.

The ED's stand was opposed by advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for one of the accused. He alleged that the ED wanted to skip the process of inquiry in the matter with its "frivolous" application.

"It is a legal process that has been adopted by the defence counsel," Rana told the court on the application for CCTV footage.

The ED claimed before the court that the application regarding the CCTV footage was "a mere tactic on the part of various accused persons to create a burden on the investigating agency and to delay the smooth functioning of the trial."

The matter will be further heard on March 19.