Expedite fire NOC for MCD schools: Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Department of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) to expedite the process of no-objection certificate sought by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in relation to its 92 schools.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora also asked the MCD to expedite the civil and electrical work pending in its schools and to either vacate or reconstruct or strengthen the two school buildings which have been termed as dangerous.

The bench also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora was hearing public interest litigation by advocate Kush Kalra who claimed that many schools, both private and government-run/aided, have not complied with fire safety and building stability norms.

“The MCD is directed to expedite the civil work pending in 119 schools and civil and electrical work pending in 116 schools. The DFS is directed to expedite the process of NOC filed by the MCD qua 92 schools. The two schools that have been termed as dangerous buildings should be vacated, reconstructed or strengthened forthwith,” the bench said.

It noted that the status report of MCD states that approach road to 101 schools is very narrow and thus NOC cannot be issued qua them.