Expedite fire NOC for MCD schools: Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Department of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) to expedite the process of no-objection certificate sought by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in relation to its 92 schools.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora also asked the MCD to expedite the civil and electrical work pending in its schools and to either vacate or reconstruct or strengthen the two school buildings which have been termed as dangerous.
The bench also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora was hearing public interest litigation by advocate Kush Kalra who claimed that many schools, both private and government-run/aided, have not complied with fire safety and building stability norms.
“The MCD is directed to expedite the civil work pending in 119 schools and civil and electrical work pending in 116 schools. The DFS is directed to expedite the process of NOC filed by the MCD qua 92 schools. The two schools that have been termed as dangerous buildings should be vacated, reconstructed or strengthened forthwith,” the bench said.
It noted that the status report of MCD states that approach road to 101 schools is very narrow and thus NOC cannot be issued qua them.
“The civic body is directed to explore the options of either widening the approach road or shifting the schools or providing fire safety measures within the school itself,” it said.
Seeking a fresh report in the matter, the high court posted it for further hearing on May 2.
According to the plea the Supreme Court had in 2009 issued directions to all the schools in India to have fire safety and stability certificates, but these were not being complied with.
The lawyer has also claimed that authorities, including the municipal corporation, were clueless as to whether any school under their jurisdiction is actually complying with the norms.
The petitioner has alleged that the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education, the Department of Fire Services and Public Works Department are being negligent in performing their duties to take steps to ensure that the schools are complying with building stability and fire safety norms.
Schools did not comply with fire safety norms
The bench was hearing public interest litigation by advocate Kush Kalra who claimed that many schools, both private and government-run/aided, have not complied with fire safety and building stability norms. “The MCD is directed to expedite the civil work pending in 119 schools and civil and electrical work pending in 116 schools. The DFS is directed to expedite the process of NOC filed by the MCD qua 92 schools,” the bench said.