Feel the thrill

After two rounds of registration and the signing of the indemnity form, I found myself settled in the cockpit of the Go Kart. The instructor cinched the seat belts, and with a dramatic countdown—three, two, one—the race was on! Admittedly, with zero car-driving experience, I cautiously nudged the accelerator, and the kart started its forward dance. In a flash, my new-found karting buddies whizzed by, leaving me in the dust. Undeterred, I decided to savour the moment, steering clear of the speedy competition, and enjoying the ride in my own rhythm.

The roaring engines, peppy Punjabi tracks, cheerleaders showing off their moves and the sheer joy of navigating those twists and turns created an exhilarating experience. Following the ten-minute race, we walked up the stairs to inspect the rankings, only to find that I finished in the seventh position out of the 12 drivers. This thrilling adventure unfolded during the recent two-day Drift & Drunch event at Snow World Entertainment’s Formula Karting, next to The Great India Place Mall, Noida.

The Drift & Drunch event brought go-karting, food, and drinks under one roof, creating a unique karting experience. It drew a massive crowd, with people travelling from Delhi and Gurugram. Rishabh Nanda, a Delhi-based influencer and participant, says: “It’s a win-win situation here because I can eat, go for a drive, and later grab a beer, enjoy with my friends. The track is amazing, and the quality of the karts is superb – I can see the difference because I have tried go karting in Bengaluru and Mumbai.”

Anmol Choudhary from Noida, a first-timer, says: “It felt intimidating at first, but then I got into the groove. Today’s experience has motivated me to learn to drive.” Although the Drift & Drunch was a two-day event, Formula Karting remains open year-round.