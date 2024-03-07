Kejriwal felicitates Asian Games medal winners, promises total support

NEW DELHI: Chief MinisterArvind Kejriwal honoured 11 athletes and three coaches from Delhi on Wednesday for their outstanding achievements at the Asian Games 2022, presenting cash incentives totalling Rs 1 crore for gold medallists, Rs 75 lakh for silver, and Rs 50 lakhs for bronze medalists. He reiterated the government’s commitment to athlete welfare and pledged to enhance talent development through Delhi’s sports policy.

Kejriwal highlighted financial aid programmes like ‘Play and Progress’ and ‘Mission Excellence’ and encouraged athletes nationwide to engage with Delhi Sports University.

Addressing the athletes, he expressed pride in their achievements and emphasized the unifying effect of their success on the nation. Kejriwal acknowledged the challenges athletes face and assured continued support during their journey.

He recognized India’s abundant talent pool and stressed the importance of providing opportunities and infrastructure for aspiring athletes.

Kejriwal committed to incorporating successful sports practices and policies into the Delhi sports policy, aiming to maintain its status as the best in the country. He emphasized the need for collective effort in supporting athletes and highlighted the importance of early identification and nurturing of talent.

“When an athlete is struggling, no one helps them. But when they win and bring home a gold medal, the whole world gathers around to take photos with them. But if they get a little support, they can make significant progress,” the Chief Minister said.