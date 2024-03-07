L-G moves Delhi HC over ‘false claims by govt’ in excise case

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has filed an application before the Delhi High Court seeking intervention in the proceedings in the Delhi liquor policy case. Saxena challenged the Delhi government’s submission which attributed the delay in the submission of a court-directed report to the L-G office, officials at Raj Niwas said on Wednesday.

Officials said court intervention was sought by L-G Saxena as the attributions to the L-G by the city government are “false” and “misleading”.

The matter is related to a report on the identification of conforming and non-conforming areas where liquor vends operated under the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy 2021-22. The identification of areas for the purpose of the implementation of the policy is under litigation as it has been alleged that liquor vends operated from non-conforming areas, in violation of the city’s excise norms.

According to the submission before court, the Delhi government had allowed opening of liquor vends in wards under non-conforming areas, majorly unauthorised colonies in the city. The court had formed a committee to look into the issue and a report was sought from L-G Saxena after the Delhi government counsels submitted that it is lying with the L-G’s office.