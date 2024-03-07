L-G VK Saxena directs DSIIDC to grant 6-month extension under relocation scheme

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Wednesday directed Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure development Corporation (DSIIDC) to grant an extension of six months to allottees in industrial areas of Narela, Bhorgarh and Bawana under the relocation scheme.

The L-G also expressed his displeasure over the failure of DSIIDC to comply with his direction to place before him the action taken report relating to basic services in the areas, even after the lapse of four months.

“The L-G has directed DSIIDC to grant an extension of six months to the allottees in industrial areas of Narela, Bhorgarh and Bawana in the North West Delhi under the relocation scheme for depositing the balance cost of plot and for applying for NOC (no objection certificate) for construction of factory building,” a statement from the L-G’s office said.

The proposal of DSIIDC for giving extension of four months to the allottees in industrial areas was overruled by the L-G.

“If allottees are not taking possession of plots or not constructing units over them despite having paid the amount for allotment, it is a clear indication that lack of basic services are deterring them from doing so,” L-G Saxena noted in the file.

In October 2023, the L-G had given a slew of directions to DSIIDC to make infrastructure conducive for ease of doing business as no upgradation work was undertaken for the last 10 years, the statement from L-G office said.

L-G Saxena directed that a single window may be set up in DSIIDC for handholding or clearances as required for the benefit of allottees.

“An action taken report in this regard may be submitted to his Secretariat within seven days and responsibility on officers for the inaction till now may be fixed,” L-G Saxena said.