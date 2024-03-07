Photographer stabbed at India Gate for not showing direction to railway station

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old youth, working as a photographer at India Gate in the national capital, was attacked by a Hyderabad man with a knife for refusing to show him the way to New Delhi Railway Station.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police registered an FIR for attempted murder. The victim Nepal Singh is undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

As per an FIR, the incident took place on Tuesday noon when Singh was standing near India Gate and saw a man roaming in the area for quite some time. “The man came to me and asked my name and introduced himself as Yohan from Hyderabad. He then asked for directions to New Delhi Railway Station,” the victim said in the FIR.

As Singh was unaware of the road, he asked the accused to take someone’s help. Agitated with the reply, Yohan yelled at the victim saying, “You work here as a photographer. How come you don’t know the way to railway station?”

A livid Yohan threatened Singh and left the place. While Nepal Singh was answering nature’s call, Yohan grabbed his neck from behind and tried to choke him. He then stabbed the victim in his throat with a vegetable knife and hurt his fingers while saving his throat. “The fingers of my right hand got cut in the process,” the FIR read.

The victim raised an alarm after which some locals gathered, who then caught the suspect and rushed Nepal Singh to RML where he is hospitalised. Yohan has already been facing a case of attempt to murder in Telangana and was released from jail last month, they said.