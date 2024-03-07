‘Worse than hell’: Delhi L-G VK Saxena flags poor civic amenities again

Responding to Kejriwal’s comments, Saxena asserted, “As the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, it is my constitutional duty and responsibility to bring the issues of the people before the Chief Minister and draw your attention towards the problems faced by the people of Delhi. This is nothing new. Since the first day of taking office, I have walked over 1,600 km in various areas of Delhi in 650 days to assess the situation and have always kept you informed about the issues. I have been doing this for the past two and a half years and will continue to do so in the future.”

In a separate development, the L-G once again highlighted the poor living conditions in Delhi localities, prompting accusations from the AAP government of playing politics over the issue. This time, he flagged the conditions in a colony in Shahdara, north-east Delhi, just a day after drawing attention to similar problems elsewhere in the capital.

The government, in a statement, requested Saxena to take action against the erring officers. “It is unfortunate that L-G is playing dirty politics with the problems of the common people. When he raised certain issues about Sangam Vihar, Burari and Kirari, CM in good faith directed CS to solve the problems within a week.

“He also urged L-G to take strictest action against delinquent officers because their vigilance and disciplinary matters are within the jurisdiction of L-G, however, he has not taken any action against guilty officers,” the statement read.

L-G is playing dirty politics, says govt

