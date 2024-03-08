Be present in court on Mar 16, CM Kejriwal told

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on March 16, following the ED’s fresh complaint for skipping its summons for the 8th time in the money laundering probe allegedly connected to Delhi excise scam case.

“Even though this is a second complaint against the same person (Kejriwal) with similar allegations, there is merit in the argument of the complainant (ED) that every non-compliance of the summons issued by a public servant would tantamount to a separate offence,” Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra noted in the order.

The AAP chief has so far skipped eight summons issued by the ED over the last four months. He was called on earlier dates like February 19, January 18, January 3, December 21 and November 2 in 2023. The CM has always called these notices “illegal”.

The central probe agency submitted that each non-compliance was a separate offence and clubbed together in terms of Section 219 of CrPC.

In the order, the judge held that “…prima facie offence under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 is made out and there are sufficient grounds for proceeding under Section 204 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 against accused Mr. Arvind Kejriwal.”