Chevron chic

Aulerth, India’s first multi-designer house of consciously crafted and couture-inspired jewellery, has unveiled its fourth jewellery collection with couturier JJ Valaya titled The Valaya Perennials.
A captivating coalescence of geometric patterns, sleek lines, and defined angles evokes a sense of order and balance that depicts the sensibility of this collection. The jewellery line embodies the timeless elegance of the House of Valaya, where the brand’s signature hues are reimagined in an eccentric silhouette.
This new Aulerth collection designed by Valaya for its bridge-to-luxury brand: JJV Kapurthala is a timeless rendition of the classic Valaya chevron.
The Valaya Perennials is a distinct line of wearable art inspired by the iconic chevron pattern, breathing a modern take into a pattern dating back to the Neolithic age. Featurin-g an array of exquisite earrings, pendants, bangles, and rings, every piece incorporates the iconic chevron and phoenix motifs, effortlessly.
This is a collection where consciously chosen materials are used to transform every jewel into a treasured memory and is further infused with a kinetic design sensibility.
On the launch of his newest jewellery line with Aulerth, Valaya says, “We are talking about a relationship between two colours that goes back over three decades in my life. One day, many years ago, while sketching, I thought of creating something that’ll resonate with the brand till eternity, and I started working on a pattern that was a simple rendition of an existing pattern known as the chevron, a form that traces its lineage back to the Neolithic Age (5-6th century BC) and has since been found in various interpretations across different countries and cultures. I played with the form and shape, moved the colours around a bit, and thus was born the Shifting Leaves Chevron — now a staple of the House of Valaya.”
Vivek Ramabhadran, the founder of Aulerth, says, “We are excited to unveil the next collection — this time by JJ Valaya. This collection is a very special one. It showcases the Valaya House’s unique use of the chevron and phoenix motifs, beautifully manifested onto these chic iconic creations.”
Beyond the alluring design language that it carries, this collection for Aulerth is a testament to Valaya’s enduring love affair with his unique signature pattern and his masterful ability molded into wearable forms of art. Each piece invites you on a journey of timeless elegance and modern style, a journey that not only endures but also connects you with the mystical ethos of the House of Valaya.
Price on request. Available online.