Chevron chic

Aulerth, India’s first multi-designer house of consciously crafted and couture-inspired jewellery, has unveiled its fourth jewellery collection with couturier JJ Valaya titled The Valaya Perennials.

A captivating coalescence of geometric patterns, sleek lines, and defined angles evokes a sense of order and balance that depicts the sensibility of this collection. The jewellery line embodies the timeless elegance of the House of Valaya, where the brand’s signature hues are reimagined in an eccentric silhouette.

This new Aulerth collection designed by Valaya for its bridge-to-luxury brand: JJV Kapurthala is a timeless rendition of the classic Valaya chevron.

The Valaya Perennials is a distinct line of wearable art inspired by the iconic chevron pattern, breathing a modern take into a pattern dating back to the Neolithic age. Featurin-g an array of exquisite earrings, pendants, bangles, and rings, every piece incorporates the iconic chevron and phoenix motifs, effortlessly.

This is a collection where consciously chosen materials are used to transform every jewel into a treasured memory and is further infused with a kinetic design sensibility.