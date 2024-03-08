Dad nabbed for killing son a day before marriage

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old man died after he was stabbed by his father over the face and throat a day before his marriage, a police officer said on Thursday.

Over a dozen stab wounds were found on the body of the deceased, identified as Gaurav Singhal, who used to run a fitness gym in South Delhi.

The accused, Gaurav’s father, who had gone incommunicado after the incident, was held from Jaipur on Thursday night, police said.

According to DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan, a PCR call was received on the intervening night of March 6-7 regarding a murder at Raju Park, Devli Extension in Tigri area. “When a police team reached the spot, it found that Gaurav was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and was taken to Max Hospital by his family members,” the DCP said. He, however, was declared brought dead at the hospital.

During probe, it was found that the father and the son shared a strained relationship.

“The deceased’s younger brother and a relative were detained for questioning. We are investigating the matter from every angle,” the DCP said.

Prakash Singh, Gaurav’s uncle, said the victim was engaged to a girl three days back and was preparing for the wedding in Kakrola in south-west Delhi. “They were nice people — father, mother and their two sons. Gaurav was the eldest son,” the uncle said.