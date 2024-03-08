Delhi court sentences three to life imprisonment in 2018 Ankit Saxena murder case

NEW DELHI: Six years after the broad daylight murder of photographer Ankit Saxena in west Delhi, a city court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to three family members of a woman with whom he was in an interfaith relationship in 2018.

“Taking into consideration your age, background, antecedents and work that you did before the incident, I am sentencing you to life imprisonment,” Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Sharma said.

The woman’s father Akbar Ali, her mother Shehnaz Begum and her uncle Mohammad Salim, who were found guilty in the hate crime were also slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000 each. The amount will be given as compensation to the family of the deceased, who was 23-year-old at the time of the incident.

Saxena was stabbed to death in Khyala area in February 2018 by the family members of the 20-year-old woman with whom he was in a relationship for three years. The woman’s family had opposed her relationship with Ankit as the two belonged to different communities.