Delhi police bust interstate fake drug racket, 10 arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a major interstate drug racket and arrested 10 people in this connection. In its multi-state operation, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police seized huge quantities of standard brand fake medicines worth crores of rupees, which were being used by a large population for curing diabetes and migraine.

DCP (Crime Branch) Sanjay Bhatia said they received a specific input regarding fake medicines being supplied by two people, named Upkar alias Manni, and Mukesh, in different areas of Delhi-NCR to medical stores. The police formed a team, which first gathered information and found that it was not just Upkar and Mukesh, but several others were involved in the crime.

Accordingly, the team was divided into three parts to conduct simultaneous raids. During the operation, one team along with medical representatives of Johnson & Johnson and Lupin intercepted one ECCO Van under Tilak Bridge, Tilak Marg, and overpowered two persons whose identity revealed as Upkar alias Manni and Jasdeep.

During the search, huge quantities of fake Ultracet tablets, Amaryl 1 M tablets, Gluconorm Tablets, Defcort tablets were recovered. During interrogation, Upkar admitted that recovered medicines were spurious. He named Abdul Bashit, a resident of Geeta Colony as the source of supply of recovered Ultracet tablets, and Vikas, a resident of Mandoli as the source of rest of the medicines.

The official said that Vikas used to manufacture most of the drugs at his factory in Rajender Nagar Industrial area, Ghaziabad, UP and rest of the drugs from Roorkee, Uttrakhand through one Shahrukh, who is already arrested in a drug related case. During their sustained investigation, others have been arrested.