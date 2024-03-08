Power point: Free electricity, subsidies to continue till March 2025, says Delhi govt

NEW DELHI: The Delhi cabinet on Thursday approved the power subsidy scheme for 2024-25, which will enable 22 lakh families consuming up to 200 units of electricity to continue to get zero bills. The families which consume 400 units will get 50% subsidy on their bill like before.

Taking to ‘X’, the chief minister said: “Your 24 hours electricity (zero power cut) and free electricity has been extended till 31st March 2025. This also includes free electricity for the lawyers’ chambers. Many people had doubts about the electricity subsidy will it be available next year or not? Let me tell you that these people tried their best to stop it. But your son (Arvind Kejriwal) got this work done also.

Power Minister Atishi stated, “The government has been providing power subsidies to the people of Delhi for the past nine years. Delhi is the only state where 24/7 power supply is ensured. Despite that, 22 lakh people receive a zero-electricity bill.”

She said whenever CM Arvind Kejriwal attempts to make decisions for the welfare of people, opponents employ various tactics to hinder them. “Last year, when the power subsidy was about to be implemented, opponents made efforts to halt it,” she added.

Cabinet call