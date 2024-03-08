Rs 15 cr to be released monthly to clear pension arrears: Municipal Corporation of Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has decided to release Rs 15 crore each month to settle the pending arrears of pensioners, aligning with the recommendations of the seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC). An order issued by the finance department of the MCD on March 6 directed the “release of Rs 15 crore every month on account of seventh CPC arrears of pensioners,” many of whom have awaited payment for over seven years.

The decision follows a stern warning from the Delhi High Court, who, besides mandating the clearance of dues within 10 days, also cautioned the MCD that it would consider dissolution of the House if financial viability is not achieved.

House proceedings interrupted

Meanwhile, MCD House proceedings were disrupted (again) with BJP councillors raising slogans against the AAP dispensation. Slogans were raised demanding expulsion of AAP councillor Ankush Narang, accused of molesting a minor, and AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, convicted for abetting suicide. Mayor Shelly Oberoi adjourned the House after 21 of the 29 proposals tabled were passed.

Oberoi said, “It is extremely shameful that the BJP is not serious about MCD. I appeal to them to participate in discussions in the House.” Leader of the House Mukesh Goel said, “The BJP does not want discussions to take place. We are forced to pass proposals amid ruckus.”

3 new multi-level parkings to come up

The Mayor on Thursday announced plans to construct three new multi-level parking areas in Shastri Nagar, Rajendra Nagar and Rani Bagh, with a total capacity of 2300 cars.