What the monuments in Delhi remember

Many are not aware of the role women of yore have played in the coming into being of some of the monuments and mosques in Delhi that have turned into the city’s favourite haunts. TMS brings you five such stories.

Humayun’s Tomb

When Emperor Humayun died in 1556, the Mughal empire faced a period of uncertainty; Humayun’s first wife and chief consort, Bega Begum, travelled to Mecca. She was the first woman to travel to Hajj all by herself and thus earned the title ‘Haji Begum’. Upon her return, grieving, but determined, she vowed to honour her husband’s memory. Commissioning a grand mausoleum, she initiated a new era of Mughal architecture. This mausoleum, known for its intricate design and grandeur, housing the graves of over 150 Mughal family members, known as the ‘dormitory of the Mughals’, set the standard for future dynastic mausoleums. Its influence can be seen in the later Mughal garden-tomb complexes, from the Safdarjung Tomb to the iconic Taj Mahal.

Khairul Manazil Mosque

When a young Akbar ascended to the Mughal throne at a time of political uncertainty, guiding him through these challenges was his foster mother and chief wet nurse, Maham Anga. She not only served as his political adviser but also acted as the de facto regent of the empire from 1560 to 1562. Her influence was profound, evident in the painting of Akbarnama, where she is depicted seated right beside Akbar in his court. Recognised as one of the most powerful women of her time, she commissioned the construction of Khairul Manazil in 1561. This mosque, located opposite the Purana Qila and southeast of the Sher Shah Gate, once housed a madrassa that no longer exists. However, the prayer chambers remain and are in use today for Friday prayers, a testament to Maham Anga’s enduring legacy.