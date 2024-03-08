Women, uninterrupted

The theme for this International Women’s Day is ‘Inspire Inclusion’. But how inclusive are our offices? Women from various professional spaces share their opinions on the pressing issues in their work-life and propose ways to create an empowering environment.

Uma S, clerk, MM division, Chennai Port Authority

The word woman (womb + man = woman) by itself carries a lot of depth and glory. Equal status for women should be accorded without hesitation or reservation. Qualities such as love, compassion, and sacrifice of self for others come naturally but so do leadership and teamwork. Before talking about inclusion, one must understand the fact that women are not superior or inferior to their counterparts but are equally capable. Unfortunately, they are considered second-class citizens in all fields of life. They forget that women’s empowerment is key to economic and social development. It helps boost their status by providing them with education, training and a position of authority. For every woman who is special and exquisite, let her manifest her dream and achieve success in all dimensions of life.

Samiksha Malhotra, creative & copy manager, Scroll Mantra

Being in the marketing industry for almost half a decade now, I have observed that words like diversity and inclusion have become buzzwords. The demographics have certainly improved but we still have a long way to go. Tangible action is the need of the hour. Led by a powerhouse team of women, the organisation I work with understands that Diversity, Equity and Inclusion isn’t just a slogan or a box to tick. It’s about ditching the rule book and focusing on people. Unbiased hiring is just the start. They’ve built a transparent system where everyone feels safe to share their experiences, and solutions are crafted around those unique stories. The result? A symphony of voices, not a monotone drone. People feel valued and their perspectives are celebrated. Productivity explodes, creativity takes flight, and everyone feels like they truly belong. It’s not about numbers; it’s about nurturing a human team where everyone thrives. Here’s to more workplaces like this, led by incredible women.