Address sewer, water issues in 48 hrs: Atishi to Delhi Chief Secy

NEW DELHI: Water minister Atishi on Friday wrote to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, asking him to expeditiously address issues of sewer overflow, contaminated water supply, and pipeline leaks in the national capital.

Nearly 80 complaints from people reporting sewer overflow and leaks in water pipelines were received on a single day. The water minister forwarded these complaints to the Chief Secretary, giving him a 48-hour deadline to resolve (even if temporarily) these problems.

The minister stated that over 10,000 complaints on the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) helpline remain unresolved. Despite repeated instructions to the CEO and senior officials, there is no improvement of the situation on ground, the minister said, adding that many people are compelled to live in inhuman conditions due to such unaddressed civic issues.

Additionally, the minister said that officials are not submitting weekly inspection reports, raising concerns about their intentions. Does this imply that officials are unwilling to alleviate the sewage overflow and contaminated water supply issues despite directives, Atishi questioned in her letter.